Two-day Northeast youth leaders’ conclave begins in Kohima

KOHIMA, Nov 8: About 100 delegates from the eight

Northeastern states gathered in Kohima recently to

deliberate on the issues that the region is facing with a focus

on socio-economic development, at a two-day conclave.

The ‘North East India Youth Leaders Conclave’ has been

organised by the National Foundation for India (NFI) in

collaboration with Nagaland’s Department of Youth

Resources and Sports (YRS), and co-funded by the European

Union along with North East India Model of United Nations

(NEIMUN).

In his opening remarks, NFI executive director Biraj Patnaik

said this conclave presents a remarkable opportunity for

regional youth leaders to convene, exchange experiences,

and mutually enrich their perspectives.

The target is to enhance the young leaders’ understanding of

the region’s socio-economic landscape, he said.

Speaking at the programme, Nagaland’s Advisor for Water

Resources Tongpang Ozukum said the region is blessed with

incredible natural beauty, rich biodiversity and cultural

heritage.

“We know the potentials of our rich ecosystem and we also

know the challenges that lie ahead of us and therefore a

conclave like this must discuss such issues and come out with

certain measures in order to sustainably protect and

preserve the region’s rich biodiversity for now and posterity,”

he said.

Nagaland’s YRS director Kethosituo Sekhose said the

Northeast is perhaps one of the least developed regions of

the country and faces many challenges, including poor

infrastructure.

Despite the immense potential for development, the

problems of political violence, insurgency, ethnic conflict,

migration pressure and inter-state disputes have been ailing

the region, he said.

“Young leaders play a multifaceted role in achieving inclusive

development by examining their contributions, challenges

they face, and the potential for lasting impact,” he said. (PTI)