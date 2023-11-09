Two-day Northeast youth leaders’ conclave begins in Kohima

KOHIMA, Nov 8: About 100 delegates from the eight
Northeastern states gathered in Kohima recently to
deliberate on the issues that the region is facing with a focus
on socio-economic development, at a two-day conclave.
The ‘North East India Youth Leaders Conclave’ has been
organised by the National Foundation for India (NFI) in
collaboration with Nagaland’s Department of Youth
Resources and Sports (YRS), and co-funded by the European
Union along with North East India Model of United Nations
(NEIMUN).
In his opening remarks, NFI executive director Biraj Patnaik
said this conclave presents a remarkable opportunity for
regional youth leaders to convene, exchange experiences,
and mutually enrich their perspectives.
The target is to enhance the young leaders’ understanding of
the region’s socio-economic landscape, he said.
Speaking at the programme, Nagaland’s Advisor for Water
Resources Tongpang Ozukum said the region is blessed with
incredible natural beauty, rich biodiversity and cultural
heritage.
“We know the potentials of our rich ecosystem and we also
know the challenges that lie ahead of us and therefore a
conclave like this must discuss such issues and come out with
certain measures in order to sustainably protect and
preserve the region’s rich biodiversity for now and posterity,”
he said.
Nagaland’s YRS director Kethosituo Sekhose said the
Northeast is perhaps one of the least developed regions of
the country and faces many challenges, including poor
infrastructure.
Despite the immense potential for development, the
problems of political violence, insurgency, ethnic conflict,
migration pressure and inter-state disputes have been ailing
the region, he said.
“Young leaders play a multifaceted role in achieving inclusive
development by examining their contributions, challenges
they face, and the potential for lasting impact,” he said. (PTI)