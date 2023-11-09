18.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...

Two-day Northeast youth leaders’ conclave begins in Kohima

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Nov 8: About 100 delegates from the eight
Northeastern states gathered in Kohima recently to
deliberate on the issues that the region is facing with a focus
on socio-economic development, at a two-day conclave.
The ‘North East India Youth Leaders Conclave’ has been
organised by the National Foundation for India (NFI) in
collaboration with Nagaland’s Department of Youth
Resources and Sports (YRS), and co-funded by the European
Union along with North East India Model of United Nations
(NEIMUN).
In his opening remarks, NFI executive director Biraj Patnaik
said this conclave presents a remarkable opportunity for
regional youth leaders to convene, exchange experiences,
and mutually enrich their perspectives.

The target is to enhance the young leaders’ understanding of
the region’s socio-economic landscape, he said.
Speaking at the programme, Nagaland’s Advisor for Water
Resources Tongpang Ozukum said the region is blessed with
incredible natural beauty, rich biodiversity and cultural
heritage.
“We know the potentials of our rich ecosystem and we also
know the challenges that lie ahead of us and therefore a
conclave like this must discuss such issues and come out with
certain measures in order to sustainably protect and
preserve the region’s rich biodiversity for now and posterity,”
he said.
Nagaland’s YRS director Kethosituo Sekhose said the
Northeast is perhaps one of the least developed regions of
the country and faces many challenges, including poor
infrastructure.
Despite the immense potential for development, the
problems of political violence, insurgency, ethnic conflict,
migration pressure and inter-state disputes have been ailing
the region, he said.
“Young leaders play a multifaceted role in achieving inclusive
development by examining their contributions, challenges
they face, and the potential for lasting impact,” he said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Missing teenagers leads to road blockade in Manipur

The Hills Times - 0