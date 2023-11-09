Two houses, one vehicle gutted in Arunachal fire

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: Two houses were completely reduced to
ashes while another two were partially damaged in a fire
incident that broke out in West Kameng district of Arunachal
Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was also completely destroyed
in the fire that broke out near the ICICI Bank at Bomdila
Township, the district headquarters, an official report said.
As many as seven families were affected due to the blaze,
possibly triggered by a short circuit, officials said.
However, no human casualty was reported in the incident,
the report said.
Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and district disaster
management officer (DDMO) Arvind Pangeng went to the
site and provided immediate relief to the victim families.
(PTI)
