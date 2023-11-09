Two houses, one vehicle gutted in Arunachal fire

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: Two houses were completely reduced to

ashes while another two were partially damaged in a fire

incident that broke out in West Kameng district of Arunachal

Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was also completely destroyed

in the fire that broke out near the ICICI Bank at Bomdila

Township, the district headquarters, an official report said.

As many as seven families were affected due to the blaze,

possibly triggered by a short circuit, officials said.

However, no human casualty was reported in the incident,

the report said.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and district disaster

management officer (DDMO) Arvind Pangeng went to the

site and provided immediate relief to the victim families.

(PTI)