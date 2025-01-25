15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

Two Naga tribes hold meet to strengthen bonds

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 24: The Angami Public Organisation (APO), the apex body of the Angami tribe, and the Sumi Hoho, the apex body of the Sumi tribe, held a meeting at APO hall in Kohima on Friday to strengthen the bonds between the two tribes for a peaceful and prosperous future.

- Advertisement -

The meeting also sought to send a message of unity to the entire Naga community by demonstrating the power of unity and collaboration, thereby fostering greater inter-tribal harmony.

Related Posts:

The two tribes resolved to promote the process of reconciliation and understanding by encouraging open dialogue and mutual understanding to address any lingering differences or historical grievances and ensure peaceful coexistence to move forward.

It was also aimed at avoiding misunderstanding, if any, by resolving to settle differences amicably between the two communities.

The two tribes further agreed to organise meets between them to sustain dialogue and address issues affecting the two communities, according to a joint release issued by APO president Thejao Vihienu and Sumi Hoho president Dr Vihuto Asumi.

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam