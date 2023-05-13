AGARTALA, May 12 (PTI): Two rape incidents in a week rock Tripura posing a question to degrading law and order and degrading mental stability of human. Two minor tribal girls were allegedly gang-raped in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Friday.

The prime accused identified as Molarai Jamatia of Tingharia was arrested but eight remaining accused persons are still at large, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

According to police, the two girls came to attend ‘Baishaki Mela’, an annual cultural programme at Amarpur town of the district on Wednesday and met Molarai, who had befriended one of them over Facebook.

“From the fair premises, the youth took them to a rubber plantation at Chechua on Wednesday night on a scooter. Seven to eight youths were waiting there. After reaching there, Molarai and his friends raped the two girls”, the AIG said.

Molarai then took both the girls to Amarpur and left them in the early hours of Thursday, he said, adding the victims went to Birganj police station.

Based on the statement of the two girls, the police swung into action and arrested Molarai for his alleged involvement in the gang rape case on Thursday.

“We have arrested the prime accused of the case and are trying to arrest other accused persons. The medical test of the victims have been done as part of the investigation process”, he said.

The Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) has condemned the gang rape of the two tribal girls.

“It is shocking that two girls were gang-raped by a group of youths in Amarpur’s Chechua area. We condemned the crime and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the heinous act”, TCW chairperson Barnali Goswami said on Friday.

In another incident a college student was allegedly gangraped in a moving vehicle and then left alone on the road at Amatali bypass in West Tripura district in a critical condition, police said.

The alleged incident took place in the late hours of Monday and the woman was admitted to the G B Pant hospital here.

The police arrested the main accused Gautam Sharma and have begun interrogations into the crime on Wednesday.

Subdivisional police officer Ashish Dasgupta told the media on Wednesday that the girl was seen moving in a vehicle with the main accused throughout the day on Monday. Later, after nightfall taking advantage of the loneliness, he sexually assaulted the girl against her will and left her near Amatali bypass.

The police probe has found that the girl used to have regular conversations with the main accused and now investigation is on to find whether other persons were involved in the crime, he said.

A police complaint was filed by the woman’s mother. She claimed that her daughter was offered a car lift by a young man on her way back home from college and she had accepted it.

Inside the vehicle the woman was sexually assaulted by three youths who were in it and was later abandoned in a traumatic condition at Amatali bypass. Her family rushed to the place after being alerted by relatives and rushed her to the hospital as she had fainted by then.

As the news of the incident spread, BJP state general secretary Papiya Dutta along with leaders of the party’s Mohila Morcha went to the hospital and inquired about the woman’s health.

Datta said she had gone to the hospital at the instruction of Chief Minister Manik Saha. “We strongly condemn the crime and demand maximum punishment to the accused persons,” she said.

The prompt police action showed the chief minister’s commitment of zero tolerance to crimes against women. “We assure that the party and the government will stand behind the victim and her family”, the BJP leader added.