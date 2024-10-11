Ultimatum to NHIDCL on Kohima-Jessami road crisis

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 10: National People’s Party (NPP), Phek District, has given an ultimatum to the General Manager (P) PMU Pfütsero of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), demanding immediate action on deteriorating Kohima-Jessami road, particularly Chakhaba-Kikruma stretch (Package II). In a letter issued yesterday, the NPP condemned NHIDCL’s continued negligence despite repeated pleas to address the poor road conditions that caused immense hardship to commuters. In their ultimatum, the NPP demanded immediate termination of the current contractor for incompetence; issuance of a fresh tender for the completion of the project and immediate commencement of road maintenance to restore the road’s safety and functionality. The party warned that if these demands are not met promptly, the NPP would escalate the matter through protests, demonstrations, or legal action to hold NHIDCL and the contractor accountable for the ongoing suffering inflicted on the people of Phek district.