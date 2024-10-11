24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 11, 2024
type here...

Ultimatum to NHIDCL on Kohima-Jessami road crisis

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: National People’s Party (NPP), Phek District, has given an ultimatum to the General Manager (P) PMU Pfütsero of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), demanding immediate action on deteriorating Kohima-Jessami road, particularly Chakhaba-Kikruma stretch (Package II). In a letter issued yesterday, the NPP condemned NHIDCL’s continued negligence despite repeated pleas to address the poor road conditions that caused immense hardship to commuters. In their ultimatum, the NPP demanded immediate termination of the current contractor for incompetence; issuance of a fresh tender for the completion of the project and immediate commencement of road maintenance to restore the road’s safety and functionality. The party warned that if these demands are not met promptly, the NPP would escalate the matter through protests, demonstrations, or legal action to hold NHIDCL and the contractor accountable for the ongoing suffering inflicted on the people of Phek district.

8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prohibitory orders in Peren and Dimapur amid fresh violence

The Hills Times -
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October