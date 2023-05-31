Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Moreh and Kangpokpi districts amid tense situation in state

Guwahati May 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the districts of Moreh and Kangpokpi on May 31 to evaluate the prevailing situation on the ground, particularly in light of intermittent incidents of violence, arson, and vandalism in recent weeks in Manipur.

In Moreh and Kangpokpi, Amit Shah will engage in discussions with local groups before conducting a security assessment meeting in Imphal. Upon his arrival in Manipur, he had a meeting with the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers to assess the situation in the state, taking various measures to restore peace and order.

Amit Shah also shared a breakfast session with the ‘Imas’ of Imphal, promising them the assistance of the central government in the delivery of essential items. In response, the ‘Imas’ expressed their desire for peaceful coexistence among all residents of the state and called for the restoration of law and order in Manipur.