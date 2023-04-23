24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 23, 2023
type here...

Union Minister Dr L Murugan Arrives At Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, April 21 (NNN): Union minister of state for information & broadcasting and fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Government of India, Dr L Murugan landed at Dimapur Airport on Friday.

On arrival at Dimapur Airport, the minister was received and felicitated by advisor, Fishery and Aquatic Resources, A. Pangjung Jamir, commissioner and secretary IPR, V. Maria Yanthan IAS, secretary, fishery department, Sotsula, and officials from PIB and Doordarshan.

- Advertisement -

 

After a brief halt at Dimapur Airport lobby, Dr L Murugan departed for Phek by helicopter at 11:15 am. During a night stay at Phek, the Union minister will be visiting several places and hold meetings and interactions.

 

On Saturday morning, the Union minister and his entourage will be leaving Phek for Avakhung village.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 April, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0