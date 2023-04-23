Union Minister Dr L Murugan Arrives At Nagaland

KOHIMA, April 21 (NNN): Union minister of state for information & broadcasting and fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Government of India, Dr L Murugan landed at Dimapur Airport on Friday.

On arrival at Dimapur Airport, the minister was received and felicitated by advisor, Fishery and Aquatic Resources, A. Pangjung Jamir, commissioner and secretary IPR, V. Maria Yanthan IAS, secretary, fishery department, Sotsula, and officials from PIB and Doordarshan.

After a brief halt at Dimapur Airport lobby, Dr L Murugan departed for Phek by helicopter at 11:15 am. During a night stay at Phek, the Union minister will be visiting several places and hold meetings and interactions.

On Saturday morning, the Union minister and his entourage will be leaving Phek for Avakhung village.