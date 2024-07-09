Union power minister reviews ongoing projects in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR, July 8: Union power, housing & urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Pleased to meet Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP & Deputy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP in Itanagar. Reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects, comprehensive scheme of transmission & distribution and the revamped distribution sector scheme in the state,” the minister posted on X.

The state has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to enhancing its power infrastructure, resulting in significant strides in sustainability, Khattar added.

Taking to social media, chief minister Pema Khandu said, “A productive review meeting today chaired by Hon’ble Union Power Minister, Shri @mlkhattar Ji in Itanagar, focusing on the power sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Grateful to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji, Advisor to Power Minister Shri Jikke Tako Ji, and officials from various power corporations for their valuable insights.”

“We discussed on the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Our ongoing projects are making steady progress, and we are committed to overcoming any challenges to expedite their completion. These projects are not only vital for meeting the state’s power needs, but also for contributing to the national grid and boosting our economy,” Khandu said in another post.

The Union minister also attended a presentation by the state Urban Affairs department.

“Attended a presentation by the Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, alongside Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji and Hon’ble Minister for Urban Affairs, Shri @BaloRaja Ji,” Khandu said in a post.

Later in the day, Khattar called on Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan and discussed harnessing the vast hydropower potential in the state and urban amenities.

The governor said Arunachal Pradesh with more than 58,000 MW of hydro potential has substantial untapped resources.

“The strategic importance of the state, given its geographical location and natural resources, underscores the need for developing its hydropower capabilities to meet both regional and national energy demands. Natural terrain and available water resources provide an attractive opportunity for the state and also for the nation,” the governor pointed out. (PTI)