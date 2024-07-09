29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Union power minister reviews ongoing projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 8: Union power, housing & urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Pleased to meet Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP & Deputy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP in Itanagar. Reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects, comprehensive scheme of transmission & distribution and the revamped distribution sector scheme in the state,” the minister posted on X.

- Advertisement -

The state has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to enhancing its power infrastructure, resulting in significant strides in sustainability, Khattar added.

Taking to social media, chief minister Pema Khandu said, “A productive review meeting today chaired by Hon’ble Union Power Minister, Shri @mlkhattar Ji in Itanagar, focusing on the power sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Grateful to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji, Advisor to Power Minister Shri Jikke Tako Ji, and officials from various power corporations for their valuable insights.”

“We discussed on the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Our ongoing projects are making steady progress, and we are committed to overcoming any challenges to expedite their completion. These projects are not only vital for meeting the state’s power needs, but also for contributing to the national grid and boosting our economy,” Khandu said in another post.

The Union minister also attended a presentation by the state Urban Affairs department.

- Advertisement -

“Attended a presentation by the Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, alongside Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji and Hon’ble Minister for Urban Affairs, Shri  @BaloRaja Ji,” Khandu said in a post.

Later in the day, Khattar called on Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan and discussed harnessing the vast hydropower potential in the state and urban amenities.

The governor said Arunachal Pradesh with more than 58,000 MW of hydro potential has substantial untapped resources.

“The strategic importance of the state, given its geographical location and natural resources, underscores the need for developing its hydropower capabilities to meet both regional and national energy demands. Natural terrain and available water resources provide an attractive opportunity for the state and also for the nation,” the governor pointed out. (PTI)

Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur governor

The Hills Times -
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam