Uphold gallant traditions of Indian Armed Forces: Arunachal Guv to Army

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) exhorted the army personnel

to be alert and uphold the gallant traditions of Indian Armed forces in guarding the sensitive borders in

the northeastern state.

The Governor while interacting with armed forces personnel at the border village of Taksing in Upper

Subansiri district said that the international border of the state in the Taksing sector is sensitive and

strategically important for the security of the nation.

Parnaik, who had earlier visited Taksing as the general officer commanding of 4 Corp in 2008,

encouraged the personnel to maintain physical fitness and sound mental alertness. He shared modern-

day security design and steps with the personnel to keep the border safe and secure, a Raj Bhavan

release said.

He advised the officers and personnel to maintain cordial relations with the border villagers in the

Taksing area and provide them assistance at the time of need and emergency.

The officers and personnel of Rajputana Rifles, Garhwal Rifles, Arunachal Scouts, 340 field regiment and

Indo-Tibetan Border Police were present during the interaction.

Taksing located at the India-China border, is one of the villages in the state selected under the Vibrant

Village pilot programme.

Later addressing a public meeting the governor said that the Vibrant Village programme aims to provide

all basic facilities at the first village near the border.

He said that a collaborative effort must be adopted, involving state administration, armed forces and

villagers to make them vibrant.

Parnaik said that facilities must be shared amongst the stakeholders, while acknowledging that villagers

in the state have very cordial relations with armed forces at the border.

The Governor assured the villagers of Taksing to give top priority to road connectivity and exhorted

them to plan and build up for the future by developing infrastructure, tourist attractions and community

halls and become ‘Atma Nirbhar’.

The governor urged the villagers to participate in the developmental process to help the government

officials involved in the Vibrant Village programme, the release added. (PTI)