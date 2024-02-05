13 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...

Uphold principles of democracy, inclusivity: Tamang to SKM workers

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Feb 4: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday asked members of his party SKM to uphold the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and progress, and dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

In a message on SKM’s 12th foundation day, Tamang thanked the people of the state for giving his party the opportunity to serve them.

- Advertisement -

“Let’s take this special day as an opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to uphold the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and progress,” he said.

Tamang, who is the founding president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), said that he will continue to work hard for the interests of the state.

“Together, we’ve surmounted challenges, embraced progress, and diligently worked towards a brighter future for our state. We must continue to make significant strides toward our shared goals through our unity, dedication, and collective spirit,” he said in a social media post. (PTI)

7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

56th Annual Convention of ABSU concludes

The Hills Times - 0
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India 10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy