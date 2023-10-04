28 C
UPP Felicitates Budding Author Mansa Naijar

SHILLONG, Oct 3: The United Democratic Party (UDP) State Youth Wing recently felicitated a budding author Mansa Naijar for her work on the book ‘A Hero’s Destiny, Everland’.

The budding author was felicitated by Sohra MDC Titostarwell Chyne in the presence of Eugenson Lyngdoh, Alantry Dkhar, families and friends of Naijar.

Mansa Naijar is a student of Class VII studying in B.K Joria School and her work on the book ‘A Hero’s Destiny, Everland’ has been given national recognition as she has won three medals in Gurugram, Haryana.

Speaking to media persons, Najiar said that it took her 3-4 days to complete the entire book ‘A Hero’s Destiny, Everland’ which consists of elements of fantasies and fairytales and it is about a girl who displays her courage and knowledge to defeat and evil beings who try to destroy her world.

“I am very happy as I was included in the Top 200 Authors in the country and now that I have found out that I have potential in writing, I will pursue writing essays and poems for others to read,” said Naijar. (NNN)

