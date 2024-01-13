14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 13, 2024
type here...

VHP to organise rally in Agartala to make people aware of Ram temple consecration event

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Jan 12: The Vishva Hindu Parisad (VHP) will organise a rally in Agartala on Saturday to make people aware of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Around 7,000 religious leaders from across Tripura are expected to attend the rally, which will be held at the Vivekananda Ground, VHP state secretary Sankar Roy said.

- Advertisement -

“We have already begun a door-to-door campaign, making people aware of the Ram temple event on January 22. Besides, the VHP will also organise a rally on January 13 to make people aware of the significance of the consecration ceremony,” he said.

“We will urge the people to watch the programme on January 22 from 11 am to 1 pm. The live streaming of the special programme will be available on social media platforms,” he said.

On that day, priests will perform special rituals in all temple of the state, he said, urging people to light up five lamps at their homes for Lord Ram. (PTI)

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
9 Animals That Break Trust
9 Animals That Break Trust
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Never been offered cartoonist role in my career: Rituparna

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam 9 Animals That Break Trust Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu 8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam