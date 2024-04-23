26 C
VPP expels another member

SHILLONG, April 22: Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday expelled its MLA candidate and working president from Mairang for alleged anti-party activities.

Shanlang Warjri, who was an MLA candidate from Mairang, and Kherup Sing Thabah, who is the working president of Mairang Circle were served with expulsion notices by the executive committee of the party.

In the notices, chairman of VPP disciplinary committee Dr Kara H Shen said, “As directed by the executive committee, we, the undersigned, wish to inform you, that the party, has taken serious note of your statements, actions and behaviour which is unbecoming for a member of the party. After thorough consideration and review of your actions, statements and behaviour, it has become evident that your conduct is inconsistent with the values and principles of our party. Your behaviour and actions have brought disrepute to the party and undermine our collective efforts to uphold the integrity and promote our agenda.”

“This act of indiscipline on your part has left us with no option but to expel you from the party with immediate effect,” he stated. (NNN)

