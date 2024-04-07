VPP releases 24-point manifesto

SHILLONG, April 6: The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has released its 24-point manifesto focusing on advocating the need to include Meghalaya under Article 371 for protecting the state from the application of central laws.

The 14-page manifesto was officially released by vice president Dr Kara H Shen along with other party leaders during a press conference held in Shillong on Friday.

The VPP is fielding its general secretary Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon as its candidate from Shillong parliamentary seat.

The party said it would advocate for putting Meghalaya under Article 371 to protect the state from the application of central laws affecting the customs and traditions of the people.

It also assured to press for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and promote its learning in the state besides opposing the imposition of Hindi language and uphold English as the medium of instruction in schools and colleges and as the official language of the state.

The VPP has also taken a firm stand against the Uniform Civil Code Bill introduced by the BJP government.

Opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meghalaya, the party also promised “to reinstate the names of Khasi and Jaintia Hills in the preamble of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act 1873, as it was removed in the Adaptation of Laws (Amendment) Order 2019.”

It also assured for implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) in the state of Meghalaya to regulate the entry of outsiders and protect the interests of indigenous communities.

Also saying no to mining of uranium in Meghalaya, the VPP also said, “We oppose the establishment of railway lines especially in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills unless adequate safeguard measures are implemented to address concerns related to influx and other associated issues.”

Further, the party also assured to review and reconsider the border dispute resolution between Meghalaya and Assam besides seeking central government intervention to resolve the border dispute over Block I and 2.

It also speaks about the need to promote transparency, accountability and efficiency in governance to ensure that the needs and aspirations of the people are met effectively.

On the other aspects of development, the VPP promised that it would work to improve the human development index in the state and promote herbal medicines practiced by the people to ensure holistic healthcare and well being.

It also promised to advocate for increased salaries and government support for accredited social health workers (ASHA), to improve the working conditions of the Anganwadi centres in the state and uplift the living standards of the Anganwadi works, to seek central support to build more road infrastructure to improve connectivity within Meghalaya and with neighboring states and advocate for the development of digital technology to enhance communication networks and access to information technology services across the state.

The VPP also said it would focus on building ropeways in feasible locations, especially in areas where road infrastructure is impractical, to improve connectivity and transportation options.

“Additionally, explore opportunities for constructing flyover roads where feasible to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation efficiency in the state.

Additionally, the party will advocate towards the relocation of select central government offices from the congested areas of the state capital to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure smoother mobility,” it said.

It also seeks to implement measures to modernize and expand airway infrastructure across the state, ensuring better connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors alike. This includes upgrading existing airports, developing new airstrips in underserved areas, and promoting regional air travel to boost economic growth and tourism.

Also, the party said it would champion the rights of individuals with disabilities and endorse the manifesto proposed by the national centre for promotion of employment for disabled people.

“We also commit to enhancing the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Meghalaya by fostering better coordination between state and central authorities, allocating resources efficiently, and ensuring timely execution to maximize the benefits for the people of the state,” it said while further asserting the need to provide infrastructure facilities for sports, scholarships for meritorious sports persons, and establish sports academies for football and other games. (NNN)