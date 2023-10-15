WASH experts visits East Garo Hills

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Oct 14: A central team consisting of Dr Dinesh

Chand and Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay, both Water, Sanitation and

Hygiene (WASH) experts of the Department of Drinking Water,

Ministry of Jal Shakti, govt of India, visited East Garo Hills from Oct 9

to 14.

During their week-long stay in the district, they visited 16 HGJ

villages of Dambo Rongjeng and Samanda C&RD Blocks to inspect the

supply of water in both quantity and quality and urged the Village

Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) members to be proactive in

managing the supply schemes provided to their respective villages

under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The visiting experts expressed their satisfaction that such a flagship

program of the government of India has reached the doorsteps of

rural households in the district.

The experts also met the deputy commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, on

Friday and shared their views and observations of their visit.