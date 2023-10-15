23 C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
WASH experts visits East Garo Hills

HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Oct 14: A central team consisting of Dr Dinesh
Chand and Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay, both Water, Sanitation and
Hygiene (WASH) experts of the Department of Drinking Water,
Ministry of Jal Shakti, govt of India, visited East Garo Hills from Oct 9
to 14.
During their week-long stay in the district, they visited 16 HGJ
villages of Dambo Rongjeng and Samanda C&RD Blocks to inspect the
supply of water in both quantity and quality and urged the Village
Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) members to be proactive in
managing the supply schemes provided to their respective villages
under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The visiting experts expressed their satisfaction that such a flagship
program of the government of India has reached the doorsteps of
rural households in the district.
The experts also met the deputy commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, on
Friday and shared their views and observations of their visit.

