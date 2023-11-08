Will protect your culture, traditions, that’s my guarantee: Rahul to people of Mizoram

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

on Monday urged the people of Mizoram to vote for his party

and said it was his guarantee that their culture, language and

traditions will be protected.

Assembly polls will be held in Mizoram on Tuesday. Over 8.57

lakh voters of the state will decide the electoral fate of 174

candidates amid tight security arrangements.

In a post on ‘X’, Gandhi said, “To my brothers and sisters of

Mizoram, when you go out to vote tomorrow, vote for

Congress.”

“We will protect your culture, language and traditions – That

is my guarantee,” he said and shared a video montage of his

recent visit to Mizoram and also former Congress president

Sonia Gandhi’s recent video appeal to the people of the state

to vote for the Congress.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi last

Wednesday had appealed to the people of Mizoram to elect

her party in the November 7 assembly polls, saying this is no

time for experiments and a vote for the Congress is one for

peace, progress and prosperity in the northeastern state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed

to the people in Mizoram to vote for his party, saying while

the Congress had helped bring peace and stability to the

state, the BJP and the RSS were “hell-bent on destroying” the

Mizo culture and its way of life. (PTI)