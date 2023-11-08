Will protect your culture, traditions, that’s my guarantee: Rahul to people of Mizoram

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi
on Monday urged the people of Mizoram to vote for his party
and said it was his guarantee that their culture, language and
traditions will be protected.
Assembly polls will be held in Mizoram on Tuesday. Over 8.57
lakh voters of the state will decide the electoral fate of 174
candidates amid tight security arrangements.
In a post on ‘X’, Gandhi said, “To my brothers and sisters of
Mizoram, when you go out to vote tomorrow, vote for
Congress.”
“We will protect your culture, language and traditions – That
is my guarantee,” he said and shared a video montage of his
recent visit to Mizoram and also former Congress president
Sonia Gandhi’s recent video appeal to the people of the state
to vote for the Congress.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi last
Wednesday had appealed to the people of Mizoram to elect
her party in the November 7 assembly polls, saying this is no
time for experiments and a vote for the Congress is one for
peace, progress and prosperity in the northeastern state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed
to the people in Mizoram to vote for his party, saying while
the Congress had helped bring peace and stability to the
state, the BJP and the RSS were “hell-bent on destroying” the
Mizo culture and its way of life. (PTI)