Women organisation to agitate if govt fails to address crisis

IMPHAL, Nov 13: The number of people losing faith in the

government is fast rising with time as the latter is yet to

address the crisis in Manipur even after six months.

A women organization recently cautioned that the

womenfolk will launch various forms of agitations if the

government fails to take up concrete steps to resolve the

crisis unfolding in the state.

Vendors of Ima Keithel (all-women-run market in the heart of

Imphal) suspended their business of the day on Sunday and

staged a sit-in-protest to highlight the plights of the people

owing to the prolonging crisis in Manipur.

The protest carried out under the aegis of the Khwairamband

Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee also registered a strong

protest over state government’s inability to trace the missing

persons since the eruption of the violence in the state on

May 3 last.

Talking to reporters at the protest site, convener of the

committee, L Mema Devi expressed anguish over the

government’s inability to resolve the crisis even after more

than six months.

She said that while the case of disappearance of two

students – Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi, a

girl aged 17 years –is yet to be solved, another two students

went missing in Kangpokpi district.

She questioned why the state government is not able to

trace the whereabouts of the missing students even as the

police claimed to have arrested the suspects involved in the

two missing cases.

“In such a situation when students go on missing one after

another, how can the people, particularly the womenfolk of

the society, remain silent?” she asked.

At the same time, she questioned the reason behind

authorities not taking up action against the militants

under suspension of operation (SoO) with the government

“even as there is enough evidence that they conspired with

the foreign militants to disturb the internal security of the

country”.

Since the outbreak of the violence, a large number of central

security forces have been deployed in the state. “However,

they did nothing to control the unlawful activities of the

militants”, she lamented.

“Inability on the part of the government to check the illegal

activities compelled the people to ask whether the profits

earned from poppy cultivation in the hill districts are being

shared with the people in the governance,” she said.

“Why aren’t mass operations conducted to flush out the

cross border terrorists from Myanmar conducted till now?”

she further asked.

“If compared to the large number of Indian security forces

deployed in the state, their (foreign terrorists) number is very

few. It will not take even a week to eliminate them”, she said.

