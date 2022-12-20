17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
type here...

World cup celebrations go awry in Manipur, woman killed in stray bullet hit

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI): A 50-year-old woman was killed here after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina’s world cup win, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur’s Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

- Advertisement -

Family members of the deceased said sounds of loud fire crackers and gun shots reverberated as soon as frenzied celebrations started following Argentina’s victory over France.

Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of her residence, which is built with galvanised iron sheets, a senior police officer said.

“While one bullet struck her back, another went through the GI sheets,” he said.

Police and forensic teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired, the officer said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, her family members have said they would not perfrom the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Allow ECI to work impartially in Tripura, ex-CM urges PM Modi

The Hills Times - 0