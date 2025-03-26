22.8 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
World TB day observed in RK Mission Hospital

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 25: Along with rest of the world, the world Tuberculosis day was observed at RK Mission Hospital here recently in the state capital.

The programme has been organized by District tuberculosis Naharlagun, RKM , conference hall with themes of yes we can end Tuberculosis.

Speaking on the occasion District Tuberculosis officer, Dr PD Thongchi, informed that the main motives to observe the TB day was to create awareness and to send messages to people about TB.

Stigma of discrimination to TB patient is still in public , so through awareness we trying to give proper information up to public, he said.

TB is curable disease if patient maintain the medicine and we also gave awareness about facilities from govt to TB patients, he added.

“After launching of TB mukt Bharat we have observed that mortality rate of TB patient has come down and also patient is coming forward for treatment because information is reaching properly to patients. And the world is targeting the elimination of TB from Global so we also on mission for elimination of TB from state,” He added.

At present 1365 active TB cases have been registered in the state and in Papum Pare district including Itanagar Capital Region which has 765 active TB case registered, he informed.

And through Nikshay Mitra programme many NGO, officers, individuals were adopting the TB patient of the state.

The students of RKM hospital Nursing collage presented the Sket play on world TB day.

