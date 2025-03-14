21.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 14, 2025
type here...

Minister launches two revolutionary software platforms at TRIHMS

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 13: The Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Thursday launched two revolutionary Software platforms at TRIHMS, Naharlagun for the convenience of patients.

- Advertisement -

Launching the software, health minister Wahge said, “Arunachal Pradesh leads the Way in Healthcare Innovation: These two revolutionary software platforms for TRIHMS, Naharlagun may help the patients, attendants and others who visit the hospital to meet the patient and doctors”.

Related Posts:

“The initiative is to enhance patient experience and streamline hospital services,” said Wahge.

One can scan and find and scan and feedback—as a pilot program at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun. These digital solutions, introduced for the first time in India’s healthcare sector, are set to revolutionise hospital navigation and service feedback mechanisms

“Navigating through large hospital complexes has always been a challenge for patients, attendants, and visitors. Scan & Find, an advanced hospital indoor navigation system, addresses this issue by providing real-time digital directions. By simply scanning QR codes strategically placed across the hospital, users can instantly access step-by-step guidance to their desired locations, such as OPD departments, diagnostic centers, wards, or administrative offices,” said the minister.

- Advertisement -

He informed that this initiative is expected to significantly reduce confusion and time wastage, particularly for first-time visitors and elderly patients who often struggle with locating medical services within the hospital premises.

The system ensures a seamless experience, enhancing patient convenience and reducing the burden on hospital staff.

He emphasised that the users can Scan and Feedback: Strengthening accountability through digital feedback.

These initiatives will recognise the importance of patient feedback in improving healthcare services, the Scan & Feedback platform allows visitors to digitally share their experiences regarding hospital services.

- Advertisement -

This digital initiative can promote transparency, accountability, and service improvement.

Hospital administrators can analyse feedback instantly, identify key issues, and take corrective measures promptly.

By directly involving patients in the service evaluation process, the system empowers the hospital to enhance patient satisfaction and ensure quality healthcare delivery.

“For the first time in India, we are integrating smart technology into hospital services to improve patient experience. These initiatives will not only ease hospital navigation but also establish a robust feedback mechanism, ensuring continuous service improvement. We are proud to pilot this project at TRIHMS, and based on its success, we aim to expand it to other hospitals across Arunachal Pradesh,” Wahge added.

Director Health Services, NHM Mission Director, Family Welfare Director, TRIHMS Director, teaching and non teaching faculty of TRIHMS among others were present on the occasion.

9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March