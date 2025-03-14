Minister launches two revolutionary software platforms at TRIHMS

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 13: The Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Thursday launched two revolutionary Software platforms at TRIHMS, Naharlagun for the convenience of patients.

Launching the software, health minister Wahge said, “Arunachal Pradesh leads the Way in Healthcare Innovation: These two revolutionary software platforms for TRIHMS, Naharlagun may help the patients, attendants and others who visit the hospital to meet the patient and doctors”.

“The initiative is to enhance patient experience and streamline hospital services,” said Wahge.

One can scan and find and scan and feedback—as a pilot program at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun. These digital solutions, introduced for the first time in India’s healthcare sector, are set to revolutionise hospital navigation and service feedback mechanisms

“Navigating through large hospital complexes has always been a challenge for patients, attendants, and visitors. Scan & Find, an advanced hospital indoor navigation system, addresses this issue by providing real-time digital directions. By simply scanning QR codes strategically placed across the hospital, users can instantly access step-by-step guidance to their desired locations, such as OPD departments, diagnostic centers, wards, or administrative offices,” said the minister.

He informed that this initiative is expected to significantly reduce confusion and time wastage, particularly for first-time visitors and elderly patients who often struggle with locating medical services within the hospital premises.

The system ensures a seamless experience, enhancing patient convenience and reducing the burden on hospital staff.

He emphasised that the users can Scan and Feedback: Strengthening accountability through digital feedback.

These initiatives will recognise the importance of patient feedback in improving healthcare services, the Scan & Feedback platform allows visitors to digitally share their experiences regarding hospital services.

This digital initiative can promote transparency, accountability, and service improvement.

Hospital administrators can analyse feedback instantly, identify key issues, and take corrective measures promptly.

By directly involving patients in the service evaluation process, the system empowers the hospital to enhance patient satisfaction and ensure quality healthcare delivery.

“For the first time in India, we are integrating smart technology into hospital services to improve patient experience. These initiatives will not only ease hospital navigation but also establish a robust feedback mechanism, ensuring continuous service improvement. We are proud to pilot this project at TRIHMS, and based on its success, we aim to expand it to other hospitals across Arunachal Pradesh,” Wahge added.

Director Health Services, NHM Mission Director, Family Welfare Director, TRIHMS Director, teaching and non teaching faculty of TRIHMS among others were present on the occasion.