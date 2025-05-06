34.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
WPS Itanagar Arrests Assam Resident for Trespass, Molestation, and Theft

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, May 6: The Women Police Station (WPS) in Itanagar has arrested Apesh Majhi, a resident of Naya Ghagra village in Assam’s Sonitpur district, on charges of criminal trespass, molestation, and theft in connection with a disturbing incident reported last month.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of April 27 when a 20-year-old woman from the Power House area of Chandranagar awoke to find an unknown man attempting to disrobe her as she slept in a shared room. Her screams forced the intruder to flee, but she later discovered that her mobile phone was missing.

The victim filed a formal complaint on May 1, prompting police to register a case under Sections 333, 307, 75, 76, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Inspector Nich Rupa of WPS Itanagar led the investigation, utilizing technical surveillance and intelligence-gathering techniques to trace the suspect’s location in Assam.

Acting on a tip-off and in collaboration with Gohpur Police, a WPS team conducted a successful raid in Assam on the evening of May 2, resulting in Majhi’s arrest. A subsequent search of his mobile phone revealed incriminating digital evidence, including photos and videos related to the victim, strengthening the case against him.

The WPS team, led by Inspector Rupa, has been commended for their swift and coordinated efforts, which involved cross-state collaboration and prompt investigative action. The Capital Police reiterated their strong commitment to ensuring public safety, particularly for women, and warned that crimes of this nature will be met with the full force of the law.

