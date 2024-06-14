Youths render help to people affected in flood in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 13: Around sixty-five youth from Central Circle Adventist Youth Federation (CCYAF) of Manipur hailing from different communities rendered help to people adversely affected by the recent flood in Namdunlong and Kairang areas in Imphal recently. The youth dedicatedly engaged themselves cleaning up sediments in the houses and roads being left by the flood.

“These young people took their hearts to the noble teaching of the Bible which teaches that whatever good one does to the needy is done to God himself,” a leader of the team said.

- Advertisement -

The humble work that they have rendered made them genuinely happy and content, he added. They have been helping the recent flood-affected people in various places as well.

These Adventist youth will continue going out to extend helping hand to the flood affected people in the days to come. “We want to be meaningful and live our faith in action,” one of the team members said. (NNN)