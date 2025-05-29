26.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 29, 2025
type here...

‘Z-Plus’ status of ex-Manipur CM intact, excess personnel withdrawn: Officials

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 28: The Manipur administration on Wednesday refuted claims of a security downgrade for former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, clarifying that only surplus personnel deployed with him have been recalled, officials said.

They said Singh continues to enjoy ‘Z-plus’ security cover, a categorisation that mandates robust protection which includes a pilot and a protection vehicle at rear besides static guards at home.

- Advertisement -

The officials were responding to some media reports that reported a downgrade in the former chief minister’s security.

Related Posts:

According to officials, Singh continues to be guarded round-the-clock by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), an elite central armed police force responsible for securing vital installations and high-profile people across India.

Under standard protocol, a ‘Z plus’ protectee is entitled to six personal security officers (PSOs) provided by the respective state or union territory police.

However, during a recent security audit, it was found that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Singh had 23 police personnel assigned to his security detail.

- Advertisement -

Following this audit, 17 excess personnel were immediately asked to report to their parent units, the officials said.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following Singh’s resignation as Chief Minister which came amidst widespread criticism regarding his government’s handling of the ethnic clashes that erupted in May 2023.

The violence, which has claimed the lives of over 260 people and displaced thousands, has primarily pitted Imphal valley-based Meiteis against Kuki-Zo groups, predominantly residing in the hill areas.

The Centre has subsequently placed the state assembly, whose term ends in 2027, under suspended animation. (PTI)

Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try