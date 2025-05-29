‘Z-Plus’ status of ex-Manipur CM intact, excess personnel withdrawn: Officials

IMPHAL, May 28: The Manipur administration on Wednesday refuted claims of a security downgrade for former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, clarifying that only surplus personnel deployed with him have been recalled, officials said.

They said Singh continues to enjoy ‘Z-plus’ security cover, a categorisation that mandates robust protection which includes a pilot and a protection vehicle at rear besides static guards at home.

The officials were responding to some media reports that reported a downgrade in the former chief minister’s security.

According to officials, Singh continues to be guarded round-the-clock by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), an elite central armed police force responsible for securing vital installations and high-profile people across India.

Under standard protocol, a ‘Z plus’ protectee is entitled to six personal security officers (PSOs) provided by the respective state or union territory police.

However, during a recent security audit, it was found that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Singh had 23 police personnel assigned to his security detail.

Following this audit, 17 excess personnel were immediately asked to report to their parent units, the officials said.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following Singh’s resignation as Chief Minister which came amidst widespread criticism regarding his government’s handling of the ethnic clashes that erupted in May 2023.

The violence, which has claimed the lives of over 260 people and displaced thousands, has primarily pitted Imphal valley-based Meiteis against Kuki-Zo groups, predominantly residing in the hill areas.

The Centre has subsequently placed the state assembly, whose term ends in 2027, under suspended animation. (PTI)