Zeliang flags off tribal march in Kohima

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 15: Nagaland deputy chief minister flagged off

the Tribal March of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 in Kohima on

Wednesday.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Zeliang highlighted the

significance of November 15 as a day dedicated to honouring

the contributions of tribal freedom fighters. He noted that this

date coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a

prominent tribal freedom fighter.

He emphasised the importance of remembering tribal leaders

who may have been overlooked in the broader context of

India’s independence struggle. Zeliang urged the Naga

community to trace and document the lives and contributions

of such personalities from the community.

Wishing success of the Tribal March, he hoped that the event

would foster unity and a sense of brotherhood among the

tribes. He also encouraged the defeat of tribalism and the

promotion of unity among the Naga people.

In the keynote address, secretary of tribal affairs department

Angelina Tajen acknowledged the significant contributions of

tribals in nation-building, culture, heritage, freedom struggle,

values, national pride, and hospitality. She highlighted the

government’s recognition of tribal contributions, leading to the

implementation of various welfare schemes for tribal

communities.

Tajen said the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 would be a 15-day

celebration, featuring various activities and showcasing the

unique culture, traditions, foods, arts, and crafts of the tribal

communities. She expressed hope that the celebration would

inspire and acknowledge the sacrifices and legacy of the tribals.