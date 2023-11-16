Zeliang flags off tribal march in Kohima

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 15: Nagaland deputy chief minister flagged off
the Tribal March of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 in Kohima on
Wednesday.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Zeliang highlighted the
significance of November 15 as a day dedicated to honouring
the contributions of tribal freedom fighters. He noted that this
date coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a
prominent tribal freedom fighter.
He emphasised the importance of remembering tribal leaders
who may have been overlooked in the broader context of
India’s independence struggle. Zeliang urged the Naga
community to trace and document the lives and contributions
of such personalities from the community.
Wishing success of the Tribal March, he hoped that the event
would foster unity and a sense of brotherhood among the
tribes. He also encouraged the defeat of tribalism and the
promotion of unity among the Naga people.
In the keynote address, secretary of tribal affairs department
Angelina Tajen acknowledged the significant contributions of
tribals in nation-building, culture, heritage, freedom struggle,
values, national pride, and hospitality. She highlighted the
government’s recognition of tribal contributions, leading to the
implementation of various welfare schemes for tribal
communities.
Tajen said the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 would be a 15-day
celebration, featuring various activities and showcasing the
unique culture, traditions, foods, arts, and crafts of the tribal
communities. She expressed hope that the celebration would
inspire and acknowledge the sacrifices and legacy of the tribals.