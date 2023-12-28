Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) Dean Elgar remained unbeaten on 140 to propel South Africa to 256 for 5 in reply to India’s 245 all out in the first innings before bad light brought early stumps on second day’s proceedings in the opening Test, here on Wednesday.

Elgar, who is to retire from international cricket after this series, made batting look easy on a spongy SuperSport Park pitch after the early dismissal of Aiden Markram (5).

Elgar shared two crucial partnerships — first a 93-run stand with Tony de Zorzi (28), for the second wicket and then 131 runs for the fourth wicket with debutant David Bedingham (56) — to hand South Africa a slight upper hand.

It was Elgar’s 14th Test century and only second against India. He has so far struck 23 fours during his unbeaten 211-ball knock as South Africa lead India by 11 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Mohammed Siraj (2/63) picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 245 all out in 67.4 overs (KL Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59, Nandre Burger 3/50).

South Africa: 256 for 5 in 66 overs (Dean Elgar 140 batting; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/63).