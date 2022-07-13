1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah’s Career-Best 6/19, Openers Help India Thrash England By 10 Wickets

London, July 12 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best show with the ball (6/19) followed by a solid unbeaten opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped India thrash England by 10 wickets in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Kennington Oval, here on Tuesday.

Bumrah’s sensational performance helped India bowl out England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs The 28-year-old with his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England.

He was supported well by Mohammed Shami, who bagged 3 for 31 en route to becoming the joint third-fastest to 150 wickets, and Prasidh Krishna (1/26).

Skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) was the highest scorer for England, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals after being put in to bat first. David Willey (21 off 26), and Brydon Carse (15 off 26) were the other main contributors for the hosts.

Chasing a small total, Sharma and Dhawan stitched an unbeaten century partnership and led India to a convincing 10-wicket win in the 18.4 overs. Sharma hit six fours and five sixes in his 58-ball unbeaten 76, while Dhawan finished on 31 not out off 54, having hit the winning boundary.

Brief scores: England 110 all out in 25.2 overs (Jos Buttler 30, David Willey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19, Mohammed Shami 3/31) lost to India 114 for no loss in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 76 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 31 not out) by 10 wickets