6th Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament – 2024 begins

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: The 6th Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament – 2024, organised by the Chess Players Forum, commenced on Tuesday at Assam Down Town University Auditorium, Panikhaity, Guwahati. The tournament is recognised by the World Chess Federation, All India Chess Federation, and All Assam Chess Association.

A total of 284 players from various parts of the country, including Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya, as well as the host state Assam, are participating. Additionally, two players from the United States of America are competing in the event. Kushal of Andhra Pradesh has been given the top seeding of the tournament, while Dhrupad Kashyap of Assam is the second seed, and Kumar Gaurav of Bihar is the third seed.

The tournament was inaugurated on Tuesday by Subodh Malla Baruah, a senior sports journalist from Assam. Other dignitaries present at the opening ceremony included N. C. Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Down Town University; Bandana Datta, Dean of Studies at Assam Down Town University; Mukuta Deka, Vice Chairman of GMDA; Rajib Dhar, General Secretary of All Assam Chess Association; Dr. Siben Dutta, President of the Chess Players Parents Forum; and Dr. Devajit Sarma, Vice President of the Chess Players Parents Forum. FIDE Arbiter Pranab Kumar Nath will serve as the chief arbiter for the tournament.

The tournament will be conducted in a Swiss league system over 9 rounds. A total prize fund of Rs 3,00,000 will be awarded during the prize distribution ceremony. The tournament will conclude on July 14, 2024.