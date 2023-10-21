20.5 C
75th Independence -Day Cup Football Tournament From October 26

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 20: The platinum Jubilee of Independence Day Cup Football Tournament will begin from October 26 at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium.

While addressing a press conference at the conference hall of Nagaon Sports Association here, the president of the association and the local MLA Rupak Sarma asserted that on occasion of the platinum jubilee of the tournament, Nagaon Sports Association will felicitate 75 prominent individuals of the town and in the opening session of the tournament, noted Assamese singer as well as the heartthrob of the state Zubeen Garg, state water resource minister Pijush Hazarika and the state sports minister Nandita Garlosa will attend the opening ceremony of the tournament this time.

He also intimated that a total of 14 teams from across the country will participate in the 75th Independence Day Cup Football Tournament this time. Those who ensured their participation, they were Northeast United FC, East Bengal Football Club, Kolkata; Lokasoccer Club, Karela; Chennai IT FC, Delhi police, Shera FC Akademi, Chhattisgarh; Oil India FC, Duliajan; Lane Roll FC, Cachar; Assam Police, ASEB Sports Club, Guwahati; PFR FC, Shillong, Nagaon Sports Association Eleven and the recent champion of the ‘A’ Division League tournament organized by Nagaon Sports Association.

During the press conference, MLA, Sarma also ceremonially released the theme song of the tournament. MLA Sarma sought all the possible support and cooperation from all sections of the society to make the platinum jubilee of the tournament in all aspects.

