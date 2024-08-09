26 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics: source

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Paris, Aug 8 (PTI) Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, is likely to be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday.
Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday.
“IOA (Indian Olympic Association) officials discussed the issue that caused embarrassment to all. It is considering a three-year ban on everyone involved, including the coaches,” a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.
“First, we need to ensure that she reaches home. The decision will be announced only after she reaches India,” the source added.
Panghal is set to take a flight to Delhi this evening.
The IOA decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.
The body, however, asserted that the ban has not yet been imposed.
“A ban has not been imposed as yet,” said an IOA official.
Speaking with PTI before her flight back to India, the 19-year-old said, “I did not intend to do anything wrong. I was not well and there was confusion. All of this happened due to confusion.”
Later, in a video, she admitted that she had to go to the police station but only for the verification of her accreditation card.
“It was not a good day for me. I lost. A lot is being spread about me, that’s not true. I had high fever, and had taken permission from my coach to go to the hotel with my sister.
“I needed some some of my belongings which were in the Games Village. My sister took my card and asked the officials there if she could take my belongings. They took her to the Police Station for accreditation verification.”
She also denied that her coaches were drunk and got into an altercation with a taxi driver over fare.
“My coaches had stayed back at the venue and when they wanted to come back, we booked a cab for them. My coaches did not have enough cash and due to the language issues, led to an argument with the taxi driver.
“Since they came to collect some Euros from the hotel room, it took some time and led to the situation. I already have had a bad time, please don’t spread rumours. Please support me,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 1,000 rare Sanchi manuscripts to go digital

The Hills Times -
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad