Asia Cup: Injury scare for Pakistan as pacer Mohammad Wasim suffers back pain in training

Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Dubai, Aug 26: (PTI) After pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup, Pakistan were handed another injury scare with fast bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of practice with back pain ahead of their opener against India.

The 21-year-old was sent for a MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy here on Thursday.

According to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn’t want to “risk a potential long-term injury” and hence sent the pacer for a precautionary scan.

The youngster has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his international debut in July last year.

The team management would hope the injury is not serious and Wasim can recuperate in time for the tournament as Pakistan are already without the services of its main bowler Shaheen because of a lingering knee ligament injury sustained in July.

The two-time champions are scheduled to clash against arch-rivals India in their tournament opener on Sunday.

