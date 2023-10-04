Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver after losing final bout

HT Digital

Beijing, Oct 4: Assam’s pride and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver in her final bout of women’s 75 kg category boxing event at teh Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Lovlina bagged silver medal after she came short at the very last losing to China’s Li Qian.

Her Chinese adversary came in emphatically in the last round and handled a few punches to everything except seal the outcome. Eventually, Qian won the session by a consistent 5-0 choice by the adjudicators.

SHINING SILVER🥈 FOR LOVLINA🌟



🇮🇳's Boxer and #TOPSchemeAthlete @LovlinaBorgohai wins the SILVER 🥈medal in the Women's 75 kg category 🇮🇳🏅



Her incredible prowess in the ring shines brighter than ever. Let's give her a thunderous round of applause! 🥳💪



Congratulations,… pic.twitter.com/i0qSwfD51o — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023

Lovlina followed 3-2 toward the finish of the subsequent round and required just a knockout or a RSC in the third round to win the gold decoration. In any case, that was not to be as she was in every case second best in the match.

Expecting to land a few clean shots to shift the tie in support of herself, the subsequent round saw the Indian pugilist getting a point derivation from the ref for unnecessary holding.