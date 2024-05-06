Assam Cricket mulls to conduct trial for fast bowlers

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 6: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced an open trial for fast bowlers to be conducted by the ACA Cricket Academy across five venues in Assam.

- Advertisement -

The trial will take place from May 13 to May 21. The venues include Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Barpeta, Silchar and Guwahati.

The official notification stated that the trial is open to all age groups and even to non-cricketers aspiring to be fast bowlers.

Participants are required to attend in playing attire, with an age proof certificate and a passport size photo. They can attend any of the five camps at their convenience.