Assam’s Riyan Parag sets a historic record with 6 consecutive half centuries in T20s

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 27: Assam cricketer Riyan Parag has created a record by scoring six consecutive half-centuries in T20 cricket. This achievement came during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match against Kerala on Friday, where he scored an unbeaten 57 off 33 balls.

Parag’s performance in the tournament has been remarkable, having scored 440 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.86. His innings on Friday, which included six sixes and a four, helped Assam secure a two-wicket victory over Kerala.

This victory contributes to Assam’s overall performance in the tournament, with five wins and two losses, placing them second in Group B, behind Kerala. Parag’s crucial innings came at a time when Assam was struggling at 48 for three.

He not only stabilized the innings but also accelerated towards the end, hitting four sixes to secure the win with three balls to spare.

Previously, Parag had matched the record of five consecutive fifties held by cricketers like Virendra Sehwag, Devon Conway, Hamilton Masakadza, Karman Akmal, Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Wayne Madsen, with his 72-run knock against Himachal Pradesh.