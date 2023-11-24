Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh booked for disrespecting WC trophy

HT Digital,

Aligarh, Nov 24: An FIR has been filed against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, according to reports received on Friday.

The complaint was lodged at Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh by RTI activist Pandit Keshav, who claims that Marsh’s act insulted the sentiments of Indian cricket fans. A photo of Marsh with his feet on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy circulated widely on social media, leading to criticism.

Pandit Keshav reportedly sent a copy of the complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Marsh be banned from playing cricket in India. Marsh has been widely criticized by media and cricket fans for his perceived disrespect towards cricket’s most prestigious prize.

The image was initially shared on Instagram by Australian captain Pat Cummins and rapidly attracted attention on various social media platforms.