Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan Captain after horrific world cup campaign

HT Digital,

Islamabad, Nov 15: Pakistan’s cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has declared his resignation from the captaincy in all game formats, following a disappointing World Cup campaign.

- Advertisement -

Despite initial back-to-back victories, the team failed to qualify for the semifinals. Azam, despite his efforts, was unable to lead his team to success in various crucial matches, which eventually led to their downfall.

Announcing his decision to step down, Babar Azam penned an emotional note on X. He wrote, “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

Azam reflecting on his highs wrote, “Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I’d like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.”

He further wrote, “Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call.”

However, quashing possibilities of any rumours surrounding his retirement that might arise from the post, Babar Azam wrote, “I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication.”

- Advertisement -

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” he added.