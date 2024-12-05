Bangladesh beats West Indies by 101 runs in Jamaica

KINGSTON (JAMAICA), Dec 4: Bangladesh won a test in the Caribbean for the first time in 15 years by beating the West Indies by 101 runs inside four days at Sabina Park.

Bangladesh set West Indies 287 to win in five and a bit sessions and the West Indies managed to bat less than two sessions, all out for 185.

The Bangladeshis had lost their last seven tests in the Caribbean, including the first one of this series in Antigua last week. They have tied the short series.

“This was enjoyable,” Bangladesh stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said. “We were not thinking negatively. The boys bowled especially well. Nahid (Rana) in the first innings, Taskin (Ahmed) and Hasan Mahmud. Second-innings specialist Taijul (Islam) got five wickets. He was excellent. He has been very good for the last 10 years, more than 200 wickets for us.”

On a pitch offering some grip and the odd low bounce, spin came into play and left-armer Taijul took advantage with 5-50, his best overseas figures in 2 1/2 years and his best figures in the West Indies since his test debut on the same ground in 2014.

As West Indies wickets began to tumble — the last six for 42 runs — Jaker Ali’s innings for Bangladesh grew in importance. Jaker made a career-best 91 and was last man out in the visitors’ second innings just before lunch.

That gave West Indies a target of 287, which was gettable, but on a ground where the highest successful run chase was 212. That record remains.

“The batting group needs consistency,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. “Consistency in hard work as well. I believe we have the talent.”

Hodge offers hopeBrathwaite led a positive start to the chase but couldn’t sustain a partnership.

Mikyle Louis fell to Taijul on the stroke of lunch, and Keacy Carty nicked Taskin behind.

Brathwaite, with just one half-century in 18 months, reached 43 off 63 balls when he was out defending against Taijul. The ball grazed his glove and Mahmudul Hasan Joy made a diving close-in catch.

Taijul then bowled Alick Athanaze through the gate and West Indies hopes were resting on Kavem Hodge.

Hodge reached tea on 49 and West Indies was still in the chase at 133-4, needing 154 more.

Hodge, who debuted in January, achieved the West Indies’ first half-century of the test, 50 off 64 balls, but just when the chase was half done he was out.

Taijul struck again. Hodge played back to a ball coming in from outside off and was pinned for 55 off 75.

Still needing 144 more runs, the West Indies fell over from there.

Taskin, Hasan Mahmud and first-innings destroyer Nahid Rana got among the wickets, while Taijul got his 15th career five-for when he trapped Joshua Da Silva.

Jaker dominatesThe morning was all about Jaker. He scored 62 of Bangladesh’s 75 runs.

Bangladesh resumed on 193-5 with a competitive lead of 211 and Jaker on 29.

He was hit flush on the helmet by pacer Alzarri Joseph. Jaker passed a head check but lost partner Taijul soon after to another Alzarri Joseph bouncer.

Mominul Haque, the usual No. 3 batter who didn’t play on Monday because of an illness, came in at No. 8 but lasted only four balls.

With his side seven down, Jaker was prompted to lash out. His first six, a pull behind square leg off Alzarri Joseph, gave him a fifty off 80 balls, and a third half-century in three tests.

A boundary over the slip cordon was followed by a hooked six over fine leg, and he passed his previous highest test score, 58 in October on debut against South Africa.

As West Indies pacer Kemar Roach cleaned up the tail, Jaker hit Roach high over the long-on and long-off boundaries, pulled Shamar Joseph twice to the fence, and hit Alzarri Joseph over cow corner. Jaker went down swinging, pulling Alzarri Joseph to deep midwicket, on 91 off 106 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries. (AP)