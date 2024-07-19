31 C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Bazball Returns: England score fastest team fifty in just 4.2 overs

Nottingham, Jul 18 (PTI) England continued with its aggressive approach to record the fastest-ever fifty in just 4.2 overs against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test here on Thursday.

Opener Ben Duckett (33 off 14 balls) and Ollie Pope (16 not out off 9 balls) hit 10 boundaries between them as England eclipsed their own record of reaching the team total of 50 in 4.3 overs against South Africa at The Oval, way back in 1994.

In the list of fastest team fifties, England hold the first three positions with their third fastest coming against Sri Lanka in 5 overs during a Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester back in 2002.

Sri Lanka is fourth in the list, having accomplished the feat in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004.

India stands fifth in this list with two opening stands of 50 in just 5.3 overs — first against England in Chennai in 2008 and other against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 2023.

