Purani Dilli 6 beat Delhi Lions by 7 wickets in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Purani Dilli 6 bounced back from back-to-back losses to defeat West Delhi Lions by seven wickets in their third match of the Adani Delhi Premier League T20 tournament here.

Laxman’s 3/41 and Aayush Singh Thakur’s 2/27 helped Purani Dilli 6 restrict the West Delhi Lions to 141/9 in 20 overs on Wednesday night.

And then Arpit Rana’s unbeaten 56 off 43 balls guided Purani Dilli 6 to chase down the target in 17.1 overs.

After setting the tone with the ball, Purani Dilli 6 made an aggressive approach to their run chase.

Rana led the charge with fluent strokes, while Manjeet provided steady support. The pair maintained a scoring rate of over 10 runs per over until Manjeet’s dismissal in the fourth over. By the end of the powerplay, Purani Dilli 6 were in a strong position at 56/1.

Despite two quick wickets of Sanat Sangwan (22 off 25) and Lalit Yadav (7 off 9), Rana kept one end intact as he brought up his fifty in 42 balls in the 16th over, with Purani Dilli 6 scaling down the target to 16 from 24 balls.

Rana along with Vansh Bedi, who scored an unbeaten 30 off 18, chased down the target with ease as they ensured Purani Dilli 6 register a clinical seven-wicket win.

Earlier, sent in to bat, West Delhi Lions failed to get off to a good start as Lalit Yadav dismissed Ankit Kumar for a duck in the first over. Anmol Sharma (1 off 2) was the next batsman to be dismissed for one run as Keshav Dalal took a superb catch off Aayush Singh Thakur’s bowling in the following over.

With the team struggling to put runs on the board, Purani Dili 6 took the opportunity to put West Delhi Lions on the back foot.

Aryan Dalal (1 off 4) was sent back to the pavilion after he was run out in the third over, with West Delhi Lions struggling at 7/3 at 2.2 overs.

Shivam Gupta (13 off 20) and Hrithik Shokeen then put on a 27-run partnership from 33 balls, but the former was dismissed by Laxman in the eight over.

Captain Hrithik Shokeen kept the scoreboard ticking from the other end as he formed a valuable partnership with Dev Lakra. The duo had a quickfire 31-run partnership from just 25 balls for the fifth wicket. Hrithik, who contributed with 28 runs from 32 balls, which included three boundaries, was dismissed in the 12th over.

Ekansh’s 34 from just 14 balls and Lakra’s 26 from 24 balls, helped West Delhi Lions reach a total of 141/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

