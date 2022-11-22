Big wins for Mumbai, Maharashtra; Bengal beat Services

Ranchi, Nov 21 (PTI): Mumbai and Maharashtra posted big wins over Puducherry and Mizoram respectively in the Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday while Bengal beat Services by 47 runs in a run feast.

Mumbai dismissed Puducherry for 139 in 38 overs and romped home in 24.2 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal hammering an unbeaten 73.

- Advertisement -

For Maharashtra, Rahul Tripathi smashed 107 (99 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes), skipper Ankit Bawane hit 95 (105 balls, 11 fours) and Azim Kazi 67 as they piled up 341 for 4 in 50 overs. Mizoram were never in the hunt and ended up at 158 for 8.

In the other match of the day, Bengal held off a spirited challenge from Services to post a 47-run win in a high-scoring match.

Batting first after being sent in, openers Sudip Kumar Gharami (162, 129 balls, 15 fours, 7 sixes) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (122, 133 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) sent the Services bowlers on a leather hunt by putting on a massive 298-run stand.

Bengal built on the superb start with Shahbaz Ahmed hammering a 28-ball 59 (4 fours, 5 sixes) to help the team post an imposing 426 for 4.

- Advertisement -

Services made a good attempt with five of their batters making half-centuries. However, it was not enough as Bengal struck blows at crucial junctures to enable the team secure a win.

Brief scores:

Maharashtra 341 for 4 in 50 overs (Rahul Tripathi 107 (retired hurt), Ankit Bawane 95, Azim Kazi 67, Pavan Shah 31, Laluruai Raite 3/79) beat Mizoram 158 for 8 in 50 overs (Shreevats Goswami 35, Lalhruaizela 32, Vicky Ostwal 4/29) by 183 runs. Maharashtra: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

Puducherry 139 all out in 38 overs (Ankit Sharma 79 not out, Shams Mulani 3/45) lost to Mumbai 141 for 1 in 24.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 73 not out (77 balls, 7X4, 2X6), Prithvi Shaw 39, Armaan Jaffer 24 not out) by nine wickets. Mumbai: 4 points, Puducherry: 0.

Bengal 426 for 4 in 50 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 162 (129 balls, 15X4, 7X6), Abhimanyu Easwaran 122 (123 balls, 9X4, 1X6), Shahbaz Ahmed 59, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 31) vs Services 379 for 9 in 50 overs (Arjun Sharma 75, Rajat Paliwal 65, Devender Lohchab 58, Shubam Rohilla 57, Aanshul Gupta 51, Shahbaxz Ahmed 4/58, Pradipta Pramanik 3/83) by 47 runs. Bengal: 4 points, Services: 0.