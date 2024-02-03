Centre suspends Paralympic Committee for failing to hold elections on time

HT Digital,

Delhi, Feb 3: The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has been suspended by the Sports Ministry on January 3. The decision was taken following PCI’s failure to conduct timely elections.

The last elections of PCI were held in September 2019. However, due to an order passed by the Delhi High Court, the notification for the election was stayed, and the Returning Officer was restrained from declaring the results.

Consequently, the results were not declared. On January 27, 2020, the Delhi High Court allowed the declaration of the election results, subject to further orders. The results were declared by the Returning Officer on January 31, 2020.

Therefore, the four-year term of the PCI Executive Committee has ended on January 31, 2024.