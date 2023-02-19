David Warner Out Of 2nd Test Due To Concussion, Hairline Fracture; Renshaw Returns To XI

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI): Star Australia opener David Warner will miss the remainder of the second Test against India after suffering a concussion with Matthew Renshaw coming on as his substitute.

The 36-year-old could also be a doubtful starter for the third Test, which begins in Indore on March 1, after it emerged that he has also sustained a hairline fracture on his elbow.

- Advertisement -

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” a Cricket Australia statement said on Saturday.

In the 10th over of the Australian innings on Friday, Warner was struck on the head by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. The southpaw had received on-field medical attention.

However, he did not undergo a concussion test.

Earlier, while navigating through a barrage of short balls from Siraj, Warner had suffered a knock to his left elbow.

- Advertisement -

The Australian had continued batting despite the twin blows, eventually perishing for 15, but he did not come out to field when India batted on day one.

After the end of play on the opening day fellow opener Usman Khawaja had said Warner was “a little bit weary”.

“A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment,” Khawaja had said.

Warner’s concussion means a return to the side for Renshaw, who had been dropped from the playing XI after an underwhelming first Test, where he scored 0 and 2.

- Advertisement -

However, Renshaw, a part-time off-spinner, will not be able to bowl as according to the ICC rules, a concussion substitute must be a like-for-like replacement and Warner rarely rolls his arm over.