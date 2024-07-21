Denied accreditation, India’s Korean archery coach

says he won’t continue after contract expiry

Paris, July 20: Livid at being denied accreditation for the Paris Games, India’s Korean archery coach Baek Woong Ki on Saturday said he would not continue after his contract expires on August 30, and lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for “poor and hasty administration”. Woong Ki, who reached the French capital with the Indian team after overseeing its preparation in Marseille, said he “was removed from the Olympic coaching role at a critical time” and will now be flying back to India with his return ticket already booked.

“I am a Korean coach who signed a contract to prepare (the Indian archers) for the Paris Olympics. But at a critical time, I was removed from the Olympic coaching role and my flight schedule told me to return home,” the renowned coach said.

He has been staying in a Paris hotel and was awaiting his Games accreditation.

“I have a contract until August 30th and I signed it for the purpose of the Olympics. I plan to arrive at Sonipat and calmly prepare for the formalities of entering Korea,” he added, making it clear that he will not renew his contract. Woong Ki, who guided archery heavyweights South Korea to two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, questioned the logic behind investing on him if he is not to be accommodated with the Indian team.

“I have been training them (Indian archers) for two years to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. However, foreign coaches were excluded due to the IOA’s poor and hasty administration. “Then I don’t know why they invested money to appoint a Korean coach. More importantly, it’s hitting a major notch just days before the Olympics. I can’t stay near the Olympic practice or competition venues,” said Woong Ki.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, and India will be represented by six archers. The IOA has cleared several personal coaches and support staff in disciplines such as wrestling, table tennis and badminton. Woong Ki said his presence would have surely boosted India’s prospects of winning a medal in archery in Paris and termed the Koreans as the strongest opponents.

“I can’t guarantee it. Korean archers are strong in competition. If Korea and India play in the final, there is a 90% chance they will lose, but if I enter the coach’s box, the Korean archers will feel more tension and pressure because of me.

“Therefore, India’s chances of winning increase.”

Woong Ki, who has been in charge of the archery team for more than a year, is contracted by the Archery Association of India (AAI) and funded by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

During his stint in India, he has played a key role in shaping the team. “While preparing for the Olympics, I instilled in my archers the practice of avoiding and dealing with situations that may arise during competition. I have experience in the Olympics, having won four gold medals and one silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.” (PTI)

