24 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...

Dilip Vengsarkar Feels Umran Malik Is Ready To Play International Cricket

Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CUTTACK, June 12 (IANS): Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar feels that tearaway pacer Umran Malik is ready to play international cricket.

Malik, the Jammu-based pacer, who made heads turn by clocking speeds above 150kmph consistently in IPL 2022, is a member of India’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

But Malik didn’t get a chance to play in India’s seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Delhi on June 9. In the run-up to the series opener, India head coach Rahul Dravid was excited by the prospect of having Malik in the squad but didn’t drop much hints on whether the right-arm speedster would get game time in the series against South Africa.

Vengsarkar, though, has no such doubts. “Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that’s the right time to test somebody like him,” Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.
In his first full season of playing in the IPL, Malik was in top form for Sunrisers Hyderabad, picking 22 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and economy rate of 9.03, picking one four-wicket haul and five-wicket haul respectively and playing an instrumental role in picking wickets for his franchise in the middle overs phase. He was also named as the emerging player of the season at the end of the competition.

“He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of fast bowler.

He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time,” concluded the former right-handed batter.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Actress Nishita Goswami Inaugurates Roses & Aramis In Guwahati

The Hills Times - 0