Guwahati
Monday, July 8, 2024
Double delight for Abhay Singh and India at Asian Doubles Squash C’ship

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Johor (Malaysia), Jul 7 (PTI) The talented Abhay Singh performed admirably to win double crown at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships here on Sunday.

Asian Games team championship gold medallist Abhay won the men’s doubles crown along with Velavan Senthilkumar. The top-seeded pair made shirt work of Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, put it past the second-seeded Hong Kong duo of Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final.

“I’m very happy with the way Abhay and I performed this week. We were confident and got better as we advanced in the tournament,” Senthilkumar said in a release.

“It was timely of the SRFI and HCL to revive the National Doubles Championships after a long gap as it allowed us to gain momentum.”

Joshna, who was conferred with the Padma Shri earlier this year, said, “It means so much to me to play for India again, especially since I was out of action for the last five months following a knee surgery.

“Playing doubles was a great opportunity to return to India action first before I get back on the PSA Tour.”

