During string of low scores, tried to surround myself with right kind of people: Jaiswal

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, May 4: Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal says he focussed on process and surrounded himself with people who gave him the right advice after the first phase of IPL when big knocks weren’t coming his way.

There were speculations if the Bhadohi-born Mumbai opener would be able to make it to the T20 World Cup-bound team but in his last three games for Rajasthan Royals, he scored an unbeaten 104, 24 and 67 after totalling only 121 runs in seven games at the halfway stage.

“I keep a lot of focus on my process and I try my best in the practice sessions and surround myself with right kind of people and keep working hard,” Jaiswal said during a promotional event.

Royals are all but through to the play-offs with 16 points from 10 games and Jaiswal wants his team to maintain the momentum.

Asked about Royals’ preparation, Jaiswal replied: “It’s going great right now, and I hope we can continue with the momentum prepare well and keep focusing on the process for upcoming matches.”

One of the biggest benefits of playing  IPL, according to Jaiswal is the familiarity with opposition, which helps in doing a proper homework before the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

“We are going to benefit a lot. We are playing with the same players in the IPL and we know them and we can prepare well for it,” said the stylish southpaw, who has already played 17 T20Is for India.

He then went on to explain why IPL gives the best preparation platform in the T20 World Cup.

“I feel that IPL is the right platform for T20 World Cup where we can play well and learn a lot and gain a lot of experience,” Jaiswal said, adding, “It’s a lot of fun to play the IPL. The way it’s played in India with the kind of matches we have, they are very challenging in different venues. So it’s a great experience.” (PTI)

 

