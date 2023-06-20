23.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
type here...

Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing nephew, sentenced to 18 months

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

Amsterdam, June 19 (AP): Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his nephew in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

- Advertisement -

The Amsterdam District Court judges said the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because “the suspect is a professional soccer player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others.”

Promes was not in court for the verdict. He plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

In a written summary of the verdict, the court did not identify the 31-year-old Promes by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules. But the case has been widely reported in Dutch media.

Promes has scored seven goals in 50 international appearances for the Netherlands.

- Advertisement -

He was convicted of stabbing his nephew in the knee at a family party in a town near Amsterdam in July 2020. Police learned of the incident because they were tapping Promes’ phone as part of an investigation into drug smuggling.

At the time of the stabbing, Promes played for Ajax.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Spain win Nations League final as Unai Simon saves two Croatia...

The Hills Times - 0