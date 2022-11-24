Friendly Volleyball Match Between Border Security Force And Border Guard Bangladesh Held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: In a bid to promote friendship and confidence building measures between the two neighboring border guarding forces, a friendly volleyball match was played between troops of 45 Bn Border Security Force (BSF) and 35 Bn Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) here on Tuesday evening.

The match was organized at international border near BGB BOP Bangla Bazar. The function was attended by Sh C K Upadhyay, Comdt. 45 BN BSF and Lt Col. Md Muntasir Mamoon, Commanding officer 35 BN BGB. About 2000 Bangladesh civilians were present to witness the match and cheered for both the teams. Team of BGB won the friendly match.

The event concluded with distribution of prizes and medals to the participants. Civil population friendly match which will enhance good relationship and confidence between the two border guarding forces and friendly environment amongst the border population living on either side of the international border. This was stated in an official press release.