Hockey Training Camp Gets Underway In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 24: A month-long ‘Under-17’ Hockey training camp got underway at SAI centre stadium in Kokrajhar from Friday.

Station director of SAI centre, Kokrajhar Pradip Brahma inaugurated the training camp in presence of Kokrajhar district Hockey Association Bibhuti Borgoyary which was organised by Kokrajhar District Hockey Association to impart training on hockey among the young hockey enthusiasts with an opportunity to enhance their skills and prepare for competitive matches.

- Advertisement -

The training camp has been conducted by experienced coaches and trainers who.are imparting comprehensive training on all aspects of the game, including physical fitness, technical skills, and game strategy.

Notably,.the training camp is a great initiative by Kokrajhar District Hockey Association to promote and nurture the talent of young hockey players in the region.

“We are hopeful that such initiatives will inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and help in the growth and development of hockey in the region,” said a Hockey association member in Kokrajhar.