26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...

Hockey Training Camp Gets Underway In Kokrajhar

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, March 24: A month-long ‘Under-17’ Hockey training camp got underway at SAI centre stadium in Kokrajhar from Friday.

Station director of SAI centre, Kokrajhar Pradip Brahma inaugurated the training camp in presence of Kokrajhar district Hockey Association Bibhuti Borgoyary which was organised by Kokrajhar District Hockey Association to impart training on hockey among the young hockey enthusiasts with an opportunity to enhance their skills and prepare for competitive matches.

- Advertisement -

The training camp has been conducted by experienced coaches and trainers who.are imparting comprehensive training on all aspects of the game, including physical fitness, technical skills, and game strategy.

Notably,.the training camp is a great initiative by Kokrajhar District Hockey Association to promote and nurture the talent of young hockey players in the region.
“We are hopeful that such initiatives will inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and help in the growth and development of hockey in the region,” said a Hockey association member in Kokrajhar.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0