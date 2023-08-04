Kokrajhar Gears Up To Host Durand Cup Amid Much Anticipation And Fanfare

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, AUG 3: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) stadium in Kokrajhar is all set to host the prestigious 132nd edition of the Durand Cup 2023, which is scheduled to begin here on August 5.

- Advertisement -

A mock drill for the preparation, including the final touches on all field decorations and a multi-cultural dance rehearsal, was carried out on Thursday in the presence of the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region and senior officials from the Army at the SAI stadium.

Kokrajhar will witness a total of nine matches of the Durand Cup, attracting sports enthusiasts from across the Bodoland region. To accommodate the large audience, a well-decorated gallery has been erected at the stadium, with a seating capacity of over ten thousand.

The mega football event is being organised by the Indian Army in association with the governments of Assam and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Senior Army officials have arrived at the stadium venue to monitor all preparations and arrangements, ensuring a smooth and successful event in a disciplined manner.

The Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, along with officials from the BTR government, is closely overseeing the venue preparations and arrangements.

- Advertisement -

Recently, CEM Pramod Boro inaugurated the newly constructed Iron Gallery at the SAI stadium in the presence of BTR executive members Daobaisa Boro, Reo Reoa Narzihary, MLA Lawrence Islary, GOC Red Horns Division Maj. Gen. S. Murugesan, and several dignitaries.

The opening match in SAI stadium in Kokrajhar will witness Bodoland FC facing off against Rajasthan FC on August 5.

CEM Pramod Boro expressed his delight, stating that Kokrajhar is fully prepared and arranged to host the mega football event in a grand manner. He emphasized that the Durand Cup in Bodoland region is set to be a historical moment, as people from different communities are eagerly waiting to witness the event on a grand scale.

He also mentioned that all necessary preparations and arrangements have been completed. With just two days remaining for the Kokrajhar leg of the historic Durand Cup 2023 to begin, he was pleased to inaugurate the newly built “Iron Gallery” at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Boro believes that the Iron Gallery will significantly enhance sports infrastructure and inspire talented young sportspersons to excel in their chosen sporting disciplines.

- Advertisement -

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several other dignitaries are expected to grace the opening match of the Durand Cup in Kokrajhar.