Holy Trinity: Kohli, Rohit recall Dhawan’s contributions

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday fondly remembered the contributions of Shikhar Dhawan, the significant other of a holy trinity that dominated bowlers with aggression and aura, and said he has left a lasting impression with his accomplishments.

From 2013 to 2019, the triumvirate of Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli displayed unprecedented supremacy in international cricket, putting to swords bowling attacks of all kinds.

After a career spanning nearly 13 years, Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving Kohli, Rohit, Ravi Shastri and others to recall the time when the flamboyant southpaw was an indispensable part of India’s ODI batting thanks to his ability to win matches on his own.

“From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT,” India captain Rohit, who had formed a formidable opening partnership with Dhawan, wrote on ‘X’.

Kohli hailed Dhawan as one of India’s most dependable openers, noting that while his fervour, sportsmanship and signature smile will be missed, his enduring legacy will forever resonate.

“Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India’s most dependable openers, you’ve given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on,” Kohli tweeted.

The former India skipper thanked Dhawan, fondly known as ‘Gabbar’, for all the memories and wished the 38-year-old luck for his future endeavours.

“Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!” Kohli added.

In the 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is he played, Dhawan scored 10,867 runs in international cricket — the 12th most for India — with 24 centuries and 79 fifty-plus scores.

He was the player of the tournament in India’s Champions Trophy victory in 2013, amassing 363 runs.

Shastri tweeted, “Enjoy your retirement, Shiki Boy! You brought me so much joy and entertainment during my 7 years as coach and director.

“Your match-winning innings in ICC tournaments, Asia Cups, and that unforgettable knock in Galle will always be remembered. You’re still young and have plenty of ways to contribute to the sport. God bless.”

Dhawan burst onto the international scene in the 2004 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup where he scored over 500 runs, including three centuries. Six years later he made his India debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

He played his first Test in March 2013 when he smashed the fastest century on debut, in only 85 balls, against Australia in Mohali.

“What an incredible career @SDhawan25 Paaji! Truly a Gabbar, on and off the field. Wish you all the very best for the next chapters, very excited to see what future holds for you,” wrote India’s current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan tweeted, “Congratulations on an incredible career, @SDhawan25 Your elegance at the crease and your commitment to the game have been inspiring. Wishing you the best in your next chapter.”

Also know as ‘Mr. ICC’ for his exploits in tournaments organised by the game’s apex body, Dhawan lit up the Champions Trophy 2013, helping India to a title win and ending up has the highest run-scorer at a brilliant average of 90.75.

He also went on star in other tournaments such as Asia Cup 2014, World Cup 2015, Champions Trophy 2017 and Asia Cup 2018.

He is one of the only eight batters in men’s ODI history to score over 5000 runs at a 40-plus average and a 90-plus strike rate; the only other Indian batters in this list being Kohli and Rohit.

Dhawan last featured in an international game in 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. His last competitive game came in this year’s IPL when he led Punjab Kings in April.

